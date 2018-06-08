Four picked for Asiad squash

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam topped Asian Games squash trials as four were picked for the event starting in Indonesia from August 23.Tayyab was followed by Hamad Fareed, Israr Ahmad and Asem Khan. The four would make Pakistan men team for the Asian Games.Farhan Mehboob finished fifth with Farhan Zaman ending up with wooden spoon in the trials.