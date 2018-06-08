Steyn replaces Amla at Hampshire

LONDON: South African pacer Dale Steyn will make up for the absence of fellow countryman Hashim Amla who won’t be returning for his County stint with Hampshire due to the knee injury.

Amla suffered a minor knee injury in May and returned to South Africa late last month for fitness and medical screening with the national squad. However, the batsman was advised against returning in order to ensure his recovery before South Africa’s Test series against Sri Lanka, this July. “I can’t say enough positive things about Hashim. He made a brilliant impression and he’s been outstanding throughout that time spent with us, both through his engagement with the Club and our young players, as well as the experience and skill he offered with the bat,” Giles White, Hampshire’s Director of Cricket said.