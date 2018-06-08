IIU celebrates its teacher as CCI member

Islamabad : The International Islamic University celebrated the nomination of one of its teachers as a member of the Council of Islamic Ideology.

President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain appointed Professor Dr Farkhanda Zia of the IIU Law Deprartment as a member of the CCI, a constitutional body, which tells the legislature about if a certain law is repugnant to the teachings of Islam, namely to the Holy Quran and Sunna.

Dr Farkhanda, who is also the director of the IIU female campus, is the only woman among the newly-appointed nine members of the CII.

The IIU rector and president congratulated Dr Farkhanda for appointment, while CII chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said he was hopeful that Dr Farkhanda would deliver the goods as she had great expertise in international laws and ‘fiqh.’