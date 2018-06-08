Arabian style of philanthropy strikes ‘Iftar’ dinners

Islamabad : The Arabian style of philanthropy for the last few years has taken roots in the country as ‘iftaar’ dinners, known as Ramazan ‘dastarkhawn’, are being arranged at massive scales at open public places, feeding labourers, poor and homeless and commuters.

“This initiative is now widely supported by public morally, physically and financially. Me and my friends had initiated to offer ‘iftar’ to motorists for being on roads and away from their residents but now it turns to be a cause that targets homeless, labourers and poor. And our organization Helping Hands had fed over 40,000 in this holy month of Ramadan, said a co-finder of the entity,” Hamza Sardar, at a roadside ‘iftar’ dinner.

He said they have arranged ‘iftar’ parties (Ramazan ‘dastarkhawan’) at different places such as old homes, jails, orphan houses, Railways stations, mosques and open places to target different segments of deserving and needy people. “And we try to serve the best quality food,” he added.

A volunteer, Babur Salah ud Din, who was serving the people at a ‘dastarkhawan’, said he was working with the organisation from last two years and was really impressed by their passion and team work for the cause.

A woman volunteer, Sarah Babur, said, “The power of Individuals can change the fate of society and this trend has given new dimension to philanthropy in our country.”

Hassan Khan, a poor labourer form KP, said, “I am here to earn my livelihood in and can’t afford to buy my’ iftaar’ and break my fast at ‘dastarkhawn’. It will help me save some money to send at home for my family on Eid.”

Our society has so many odds and evils but these kinds of people and organisations, working for human betterment, are rays of hope that playing our part we can establish a peaceful and welfare state.