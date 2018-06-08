Nida Dar’s four-for destroys Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Nida Dar struck 41 off 27 balls and then took 4 for 5 as Pakistan dismantled Malaysia by 147 runs in the Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup here on Thursday.

Nida was part of a vital fourth-wicket partnership of 85 runs with Bismah Maroof that lifted Pakistan from 59 for 3 in the ninth over to 177 for 5. She then ripped through the Malaysia line-up as they crashed to 30 all out. The off-spinner bowled 22 deliveries in all - 18 of them were dots.

Having elected to field, they had Pakistan in trouble with the run-out of Nahida Khan in the first over.Nida and Bismah then took Pakistan into overdrive, scoring their runs at 10.6 an over.

Malaysia didn’t make early runs, ending the Powerplay at 9 for 0. Sana Mir then had Christina Baret lbw in the fifth ball of the seventh over, and from there the end was swift.

Nida struck with her first delivery, in the 13th over, having Yusrina Yaakop caught. Nashra Sandhu followed it up with a double-strike at the other end, before Nida sent back Mas Elysa and Zumika Azmi off successive deliveries.She then picked up a wicket each in her next two overs, the last of which ended the Malaysia innings.