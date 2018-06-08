Fri June 08, 2018
June 8, 2018

The brave stand alone

Khadija Siddiqi stood up against the powerful elements within society who tried to thwart her struggle for justice. She was stabbed 23 times by a classmate, Shah Hussain who was initially convicted for his crime. However, on Monday (June 4), the Lahore High Court acquitted Shah of all charges. He is now a free man. Although we are strong proponents of women’s rights, our priorities tend to drastically shift when women stand up against influential elements. In these situations, women are seen fighting a solo battle for justice. The Khadija case is a clear testament of this belief.

This injustice is only a sign that the country is giving more power to the powerful. The authorities concerned should not let criminals be absolved of his crimes. It is time to set a strong precedent that people will be punished for their crimes. No one can escape punishment because of his or her social status.

Ayesha Sheikh

Karachi

