The brave stand alone

Khadija Siddiqi stood up against the powerful elements within society who tried to thwart her struggle for justice. She was stabbed 23 times by a classmate, Shah Hussain who was initially convicted for his crime. However, on Monday (June 4), the Lahore High Court acquitted Shah of all charges. He is now a free man. Although we are strong proponents of women’s rights, our priorities tend to drastically shift when women stand up against influential elements. In these situations, women are seen fighting a solo battle for justice. The Khadija case is a clear testament of this belief.
This injustice is only a sign that the country is giving more power to the powerful. The authorities concerned should not let criminals be absolved of his crimes. It is time to set a strong precedent that people will be punished for their crimes. No one can escape punishment because of his or her social status.
Ayesha Sheikh
Karachi
