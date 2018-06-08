PFUJ concerned at violence against journalists

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed grave concern over the violent attack on BOL News journalist Asad Kharal and kidnapping of Waqt TV analyst Gul Bukhari, in Lahore.

In a statement, the union President Afzal Butt and Secretary-General Ayub Jan Sarhandi said both incidents had similar patterns and indicated the involvement of unknown persons. The statement said that the police had failed to arrest the culprits. They demanded of the government to constitute a judicial commission to probe these incidents.

The PFUJ leaders called on all human rights organizations to take notice of these targeted attacks and to raise their voice. They requested Supreme Court to take suo motu action against the unknown actors who are trying to suppress freedom of expression provided under the constitution.

GUL BUKHARI ABDUCTION CASE REGISTERED: Sarwar Road Police Station, Lahore Cantt, has registered a case on the SHO's complaint. The DIG (Investigation) has formed a six-member team under the SSP (Investigation) to probe the incident.

The team has initiated action for "geo-fencing" and CCTV cameras' footage. It is learnt that the investigation team has met Gul Bukhari who, according to sources, refused to speak about the issue, asking the police to arrest the abductors.