Indian sex scandal: Ex-DIG BSF, DSP and 3 others awarded 10 years jail

CHANDIGARH: A special CBI court on Wednesday awarded 10 years in jail to five persons, including a former DSP and a former DIG BSF, in the 2006 Jammu and Kashmir sex scandal. Those who have been held guilty are Mohammad Ashraf Mir (Ex-DSP, encounter specialist of J&K police), KC Padhi (Ex-DIG BSF), Shabbir Ahmad Laway, Shabbir Ahmad Langoo, and Masood Ahmad Maqsood. However, businessman Mehrajuddin Malik and the then additional advocate general of Jammu and Kashmir Anil Seth were acquitted by the court. The name of then J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah had also surfaced in the CBI chargesheet which led to him quitting as CM in July 2009.