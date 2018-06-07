Sikhs protest against Indian Army

LAHORE: Sikhs held a protest on Wednesday against atrocities by Indian army and attack on Golden Temple in 1984.

The protest was held under the leadership of Sardar Aotar Singh Sanghera . Sikh leaders Sardar Bishan Singh, Sardar Mahindar Singh, Sardar Taran Singh, Sardar Jaldeep Singh, Sardar Sarbat Singh, Balwant Singh, Soba Singh and others took part in the protest. They were chanting slogans “Long Live Khalistan, Long Live Pakistan. They said: “Sikhs across the globe will never forget atrocities committed by Indian army against Sikh community. Our generation will continue protests against attacks on Golden Temple in 1984 in operation Blue Star. During the operation thousands of Sikhs were slaughtered, said Sardar Aotar Singh while addressing the protesters. Cruelties of Indian army will not be forgotten in history, he said. He said Khalistan Movement will be successful.

Sardar Bishan Singh said: “Our unending protests will continue. Desecration of worship places of Sikhs was committed by the Indian army. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in the operation,” said Bishan Singh. The protesters were holding placards with slogans against India. They were holding pictures of those who were killed in the operation.