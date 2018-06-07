Qureshi to contest polls on three constituencies

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will contest election from three constituencies, including one of national assembly (NA-156) and two of Punjab Assembly (PP-216 and PP-217). He had submitted his nomination papers with the returning officers of three constituencies on Wednesday.

Talking to The News, he said he was going to contest from three constituencies, however, he would follow and honour the party discipline regarding the party tickets. The PTI leader requested the returning officer for scrutiny of nomination papers on June 11. PTI women wing representative Qurban Fatima submitted her nomination papers from PP-215.