Thu June 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Qureshi to contest polls on three constituencies

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will contest election from three constituencies, including one of national assembly (NA-156) and two of Punjab Assembly (PP-216 and PP-217). He had submitted his nomination papers with the returning officers of three constituencies on Wednesday.

Talking to The News, he said he was going to contest from three constituencies, however, he would follow and honour the party discipline regarding the party tickets. The PTI leader requested the returning officer for scrutiny of nomination papers on June 11. PTI women wing representative Qurban Fatima submitted her nomination papers from PP-215.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar