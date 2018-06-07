K-Electric conducts raids against power theft

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
K-Electric conducted raids in different blocks of Gulistan-e-Jauher on Wednesday as part of its anti-theft drive in the city as a result of which illegal connections were removed from residential societies, including a gaming arcade in Block 09. Illegal power supply to a fast food restaurant in Block 08 was also disconnected on account of non-payment of bills.After the raids, notices were issued to the power thieves, read a statement. By launching an anti-theft drive, K-Electric succeeded to reduce its transmission and distribution losses by 14 per cent since 2009.
