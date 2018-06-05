Bendtner misses out as Denmark name WC 23

STOCKHOLM: Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner, injured in a Norwegian league game, did not make the country’s final 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Bendtner, 30, hobbled off the field in tears on May 27 after hurting a thigh playing for Rosenborg. Defender Andreas Bjelland, who plays for Brentford in the English Championship, also missed out because of an injury. “They resumed training with the squad but we do not think they will be back in shape for the first game,” said coach Age Hareide, in a statement released by the Danish football federation. Denmark open their World Cup against Peru in Saransk on June 16. They then face Australia before finishing their Group C campaign against one of the favourites, France.