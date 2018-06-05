Woakes joins Stokes on England injury list

LONDON: England seamer Chris Woakes has joined Ben Stokes on the injury list for next weekend’s One-day International against Scotland.

Woakes, who will be replaced by Tom Curran in the squad to play in Edinburgh, left the field late in England’s series-levelling Test win over Pakistan at Headingley on Sunday with a thigh injury.

England Cricket confirmed on its Twitter account on Monday that the bowler would not be travelling for the one-off match next Sunday.“Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the Scotland ODI with tightness in his right quad,” the statement said.

“He is replaced in the squad by Surrey’s Tom Curran. Woakes will be assessed this week to ascertain if he’ll be fit for the Australia series.”Woakes and Stokes, who missed the Leeds Test with a hamstring tear, are both doubts for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia.