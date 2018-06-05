Tayyaba torture case: SC gives IHC a week to decide appeals

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to announce a decision on the appeals filed by the accused in Tayyaba torture case within a week.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar passed the directions while hearing suo moto notice. During course of proceedings, the Islamabad advocate general informed the chief justice that the accused had been handed over sentences; however, a decision on their appeals was yet pending in IHC.

The chief justice remarked that government had to implement laws to prevent incidents of torture of child maids; however, it could not do anything solid in that regard. He added that laws were already in place but there was a need for implementation in letter and spirit.

Subsequently the bench sought reply from the interim government on the protection of children’s rights, while calling notification issued on the existing law. It is pertinent to mention that the suspended additional and sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar were sentenced to a year each in prison for torturing the child maid under Section 328-A (cruelty to a child). The two were also fined Rs 50,000 each for the crime of employing an underage (below 12 years of age) child.

Subsequently, in April, Raja Khurram and Maheen challenged their year-long imprisonment in IHC. Later, on January 3, 2017, Tayyaba's parents reached a compromise and forgave the accused.