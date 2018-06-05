Ayesha Ahad files another application against Hamza, Ali Imran





LAHORE: Ayesha Ahad has submitted an application at the South Cantt Police Station for registration of an FIR against Hamza Shahbaz and his brother-in-law Ali Imran.

The complainant alleged that she got married with Hamza in 2010. On February 16, 2011, Hamza called her to shift to the home where he along with Ali subjected her to torture. They also hurled life threats and snatched her cell phone, purse and jewellery.

On the next morning, she alleged, she was taken to another place where they wanted to get her signatures on a blank paper. She also claimed that the front men of Hamza also stole laptop, nikah nama (marriage certificate) and other documents.

The Police officials said they were verifying the contents of application and case would be registered as per law. However, no FIR was registered till the filing of this report. It is worth mentioning that a case was registered against the said accused persons at Islampura Police Station on June 2 following the orders issued by the chief justice.