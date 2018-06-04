CJ takes up plea against telefilm on Zainab of Kasur

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday took notice of a television film being made on the brutal incident of rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur.

The chief justice, who was heading a two-judge bench of the apex court at Lahore Registry, took cognizance of the telefilm in the making on a request by the victim’s father.

Muhammad Amin Ansari pleaded with the top court to issue a restraining order against making and airing of a film about his daughter.

Taking notice of the telefilm, the chief justice summoned a report from the federal as well as provincial governments. Addressing the advocate general of Punjab, he said such films should not be made. The victim’s father had earlier served a legal notice on a private channel for making the film named ‘Zainab Ke Qaatil’ for causing his family distress and violating their fundamental rights. He had announced that he would sue the channel for making a movie about her daughter.

Zainab, who went missing on January 4 from Kasur’s Kot Road area, was found raped, dead and buried in a trash heap in Kasur on Jan 9.