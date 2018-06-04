UAE announce new int’l T20 league

DUBAI: Emirates Cricket Board has announced a new international T20 league, the name of which will be unveiled at its official launch later this month in the UAE.

The tournament, officially sanctioned by the ICC for a period of 10 years, will have five franchise teams battling it out in 22 matches spread across 24 days in the months of December and January. Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah are set to play the host cities. The unique selling point of league will be its all-encompassing structure.

The 16-member squad of each franchise will comprise of six international "star" players, two emerging players from ICC Full Member nations, three players from ICC Associate Member nations, two junior players and three UAE cricketers.

"Our firm aim is for this event to take the sport to all corners of the UAE and to develop cricket at a grassroots level initially in - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaima," David East, CEO of the Emirates Cricket Board, said. "

Emirates Cricket Board also announced that it already has the support of six cricket boards of ICC Full Member nations, those being England & Wales, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, New Zealand and the West Indies.