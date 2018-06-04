Honour killing claims two lives in Sindh

SUKKUR: Honour killing claimed two lives in Sindh, when a man killed his wife in Sukkur, alleging her of having an illicit relations with her paramour, while another man in Dadu also killed his wife, citing the same reason.

Reports said that in village Tharo Dasti in the jurisdiction of the Dodapur Police Station in Jacobabad, accused Ameer Bakhash Dasti shot dead his wife Zainab and later surrendered himself to the police, where he confessed his crime.

He told the police that he lost his temper and killed his wife when he saw her in an objectionable condition with her alleged paramour. The police recorded his confessional statement and registered an FIR against him.

Respectively, another incident of similar nature also took place in the Majeed Colony in Dadu, where accused Nazir Butt strangled his wife Yasmin to death over the Karo Kari issue. The accused later surrendered himself to the Dadu Police, where he confessed to committing the crime.