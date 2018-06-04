Gulalai fields transgenders against PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai Sunday started her party’s poll campaign by announcing to award her party tickets to four transgender people in the upcoming general election. Gulalai told a news conference here that Nayab Ali, Nadeem Kashish, Madam Rani and Lubna Lal would contest from the platform of her party PTI-Gulalai. After levelling allegations against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders, Gulali had vowed to challenge the PTI by forming her own party. She explained that Nadeem Kashish will contesthe elections from NA-52 against former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in Islamabad; Nayab Ali will contest from NA-142 constituency; Lubna Lal from PP-26 in Jhelum and Madam Rani from PK-40 for Haripur provincial assembly. Gulalai decried the treatment towards the transgender community in Pakistan and said the society had a lot to learn from how the West treated the minorities and transgender persons. Citing an example, she pointed out Canada’s envoy to Norway was a transgender. Gulalai she will contest the elections from six constituencies, and will be challenging Imran Khan from Rawalpindi and contest against Ali Tareen in Lodhran.