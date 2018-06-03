Resources being utilised to resolve people’s issues: mayor

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has assured a delegation of citizens from Baldia Town and Madina Colony in Malir that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will execute public welfare works in their areas, adding that elected representatives will continue to fulfil their responsibility for the betterment of the city.

He said this in a meeting with citizens at his office on Fridy. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Land Committee Chairman Syed Arshad Hassan, Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Works Director-General Iqtidar Ahmed, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Technical to Mayor SM Shakaib and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The delegation from Baldia Town informed the mayor of the demolition of marriage lawns in their area, which rendered them jobless and their families suffered as a result of the situation. They requested that the matter be considered on humanitarian grounds.

Akhtar said the demolition of marriage lawns was in accordance with the verdict of the Supreme Court and was not aimed at taking the jobs away from the people. He said they should submit any documentary evidence of their businesses on commercial plots or a claim of valid allotment.

He shared that the action against encroachments was in the larger interest of the people of the city, in which case all relevant rules and regulations will be adopted.

The delegation from Madina Colony said the union councils 28 and 29 faced acute shortage of water supply, causing issues for the people. They also cited other problems and asked the mayor to resolve their issues.

Akhtar said while the supply of water and an efficient sewerage system were not the responsibility of KMC, “we are utilising our resources to rectify and streamline the water and sewerage system in different areas of Karachi.”