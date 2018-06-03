2026 World Cup bid: Morocco delegation seeks PFF support

KARACHI: A delegation from Morocco formally requested Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to support its bid for World Cup 2026 on Saturday.

The guests presented their case in a meeting with PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat. The bid process to host World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13, one day before the mega event begins. Canada, Mexico and America are also keen to host the event jointly.

Morocco’s officials have launched a forceful campaign and are in touch with other countries for support.

They disclosed their plans and facilities to host the World Cup. “Morocco is our brotherly country and we welcome the delegation,” said Faisal.

Later at a joint press conference, Faisal said that PFF was ready to play a positive role in the world football community.

Morocco Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune said: “We are thankful for the warm welcome by PFF. Pakistan is a respected member of FIFA and it is important for us to get all brotherly countries favours.