Four new teams added to ICC ODI rankings

DUBAI: Emerging ODI sides — Nepal, Scotland, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — have joined the 12 leading ODI nations on the expanded ICC ODI Team Rankings with effect from June 1, 2018, says an ICC press release.

This elevation means all these four sides will play against other sides on the table henceforth will count towards a team’s rating points and performance in the rankings table.

The Netherlands secured ODI status and a place in the 13-team ODI league by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship last year, while Scotland, Nepal and the UAE earned ODI status by finishing as the three leading Associates (along with the Dutch) in the World Cup Qualifier 2018.

Scotland have been ranked in 13th place on 28 points — 10 points behind 12th ranked Ireland — while the UAE are another 10 points behind on 18 in 14th position. The Netherlands have 13 rating points and Nepal have 0 ratings point, but they will reflect on the ICC ODI team rankings table after both have played four more ODIs.

Teams earn points from each match they play against oppositions with an ODI rating. Points and matches played between May 1, 2015 and April 30, 2017 will be weighted at 50 percent, whereas matches played after May 1, 2017 will be weighted at 100 percent.

The positions of the 12 Test playing countries, who were already on the table, are not affected by the introduction of these new teams on the table.

The table is headed by England, who will host next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup. India are ranked second, three points behind England, while ICC Champions Trophy winners Pakistan are in sixth place.

The initial rankings for the four new teams are based on: all ODIs played since May 2015 by Scotland and the UAE against Full Members and against each other; Non-ODIs played by the Netherlands and Nepal against Full Members, Scotland and the UAE as part of the ICC World Cup Qualifying tournament 2018

ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on June 1): 1. England (125 points), 2. India (122), 3. South Africa (113), 4. New Zealand (112), 5. Australia (104), 6. Pakistan (102), 7. Bangladesh (93), 8. Sri Lanka (77), 9. West Indies (69), 10. Afghanistan (63), 11. Zimbabwe (55), 12. Ireland (38), 13. Scotland (28), 14. UAE (18).