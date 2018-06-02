Bilawal to contest election from Larkana





The Parliamentary Board of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) conducted the last round of interviews of aspirants for eight national and 17 provincial assembly seats from Larkana Division at the Bilawal House on Thursday.

Interviews of candidates from five divisions of Sindh were completed on Wednesday by the board, which were presided over by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

On the occasion, Bilawal nominated himself as a prospective candidate from Larkana Division in the forthcoming general elections. He said that he was standing as a party candidate from NA-200 Larkana-I.

He added that Larkana had elected Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto with an overwhelming majority in every election they contested. Bilawal said that the upcoming elections were a test for his party workers, urging party members to make preparations in full swing for the victory of their candidates all over the country.

Other members of the board present during the interviews included Women Wing President Faryal Talpur, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Khursheed Shah, Murad Ali Shah, Naveed Qamar, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi and Shagufta Jumani.