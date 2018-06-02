Bismillah powers New Al Habib CC to three-wicket win

KARACHI: Bismillah Khan’s enterprising half century powered New Al Habib Cricket Club to a three-wicket victory over Heroes Cricket Club in Group D fixture of Karachi Gymkhana Ramadan Festival Twenty20 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Friday.

Opener Bismillah’s 52 off 28 balls, including three sixes and five fours, proved to be the difference in a keenly contested tie which was decided in the final over. He was adjudged Man of the Match.

Chasing a target of 155 in 20 overs, New Al Habib CC suffered a middle-order collapse because of fine bowling by the left-arm spinning duo of Khushdil Khan (3-31) and Asif Ali (2-21).

It was Tariq Khan’s unbeaten 28 off 20 balls which carried them over the line with three deliveries remaining.Opting to bat first, Heroes CC had been restricted to 154 for nine after being given a flying start by openers Najeebullah (43 off 37 balls) and Fawad Khan (39 off 30 balls), who scored 78 in nine overs. The innings was wrecked by left-arm spinner Abdul Rahman (3-25) and leg-spinner Saim Ayub (2-26).