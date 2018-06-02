AO Clinic crush Khyber Zalmi in Dr MA Shah Trophy

KARACHI: AO Clinic crushed Kohat’s Khyber Zalmi by 71 runs in their crucial match of Dr MA Shah Trophy 2018 here at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Thursday night.

AO Clinic posted 178-9 in the allotted 20 overs with Mohammad Syed Bilal scoring 47-ball 64 with one four and five sixes.

Zeeshan Malik scored 23-ball 38 with six fours and one six. Abdur Rehman belted 35 off 25 balls with three fours and two sixes. Paceman Irfan Khattak and Saifullah Khan got two wickets each.

Khyber Zalmi were folded for 107 in 19.3 overs with Dawood Khattak making 53 off 48 balls, striking three fours and two sixes.Left-arm spinner Haider Hussain claimed 3-13, while leg-spinner Hasnain Bukhari captured 2-26.

In another game, Rehman Foundation shocked Pakistan Currency by five wickets. Pakistan Currency piled up 190-7 with wicket-keeper batsman Bismillah Khan scoring 84 off only 49 balls. The right-hander from Quetta smashed seven fours and one six in his fine knock. Sohail Khan struck 33-ball 42 with seven fours and one six. Iftikhar Ahmed made 29 off 16 deliveries which included two fours and two sixes.

Left-arm spinner Rafey Safdar and Muhammad Rizwan got two wickets each.Rehman Foundation achieved the target after losing five wickets. Ashraf Ali (55*) and Agha Sabir (47) batted with authority. Ashraf hit five sixes and two fours in his 33-ball knock. Sabir smacked six fours and two sixes in his fiery 24-ball innings. Sohail Afzal made 28-ball 35 with four fours. Mohammad Rehan and Mohammad Azhar supervised the matches.