Sana Cheema murder: Two arrested for attempt to change forensic report

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has arrested a computer operator, Mohsin, of Punjab Forensic Agency and ASI Maqsood who were involved in getting bribes to change forensic reports, especially in the Sana Cheema (Italian national of Pakistani origin) murder case.

Sources say the computer operator had allegedly promised to change the Sana murder report after getting Rs 600,000 in cash.

It prompted the investigators to arrest the culprits. Reportedly, Maqsood had greased the palms of computer operator. Investigation is underway to arrest other accused persons involved in corruption.

Sana was murdered by her parents over her refusal to marry with the boy of their choice in Gujrat. Later, they confessed to their crime.