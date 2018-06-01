Fri June 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

June 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fata teachers undergo master trainer course at Fazaia College of Education for Women

PESHAWAR: Certificate Award Ceremony of the 1st Early Childhood Education (ECE) Master Trainer Course for Fata teachers was held at Fazaia College of Education for Women, Peshawar.

Mr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the chief guest at the occasion. Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command also attended the ceremony.

The chief guest awarded the course completion certificates to 31 male and female trainee teachers from Fata. He lauded the services of Fazaia College of Education for Women, and urged its faculty to become a direct stakeholder of quality research in the profession of teaching.

He further expressed hope that PAF would continue to contribute in nation building through its services in the field of education Fazaia College of Education for Women is offering free of cost education to Fata students under an MoU, signed between the Fata Secretariat and the PAF. The present course was the first in the series in realm of teacher training.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar