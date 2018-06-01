WHO honours head of Tobacco Control Cell

Islamabad : The World Health Organization (WHO) honoured the head of the Tobacco Control Cell Muhammad Waqas Tarar with an award in recognition of his outstanding contributions towards tobacco control in Pakistan at a ceremony convened at the Ministry of Health here on Thursday.

The ceremony, which was in organized in connection with World No Tobacco Day, was attended by Minister for Health Saira Afzal and WHO Representative , Dr. Mohammad Assai, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohammad Assai appreciated the Tobacco Control Cell for taking measures to reduce the prevalence of tobacco use. He emphasized on the “Best Buys” for effective tobacco control in Pakistan. These, he said, are: increase excise taxes and prices on tobacco products; implement plain/standardized packaging and/or large graphic health warnings on all tobacco packages; enact and enforce bans on tobacco Advertising, promotion and sponsorship; eliminate exposure to Second Hand Smoke.