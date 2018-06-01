Youth shot dead in Kot Lakhpat

LAHORE: A 20-year-old youth was shot dead by man and his accomplices in the Kot Lakhpat police area on Thursday.

Police said victim Muhammad Waseem had an exchange of harsh words with alleged murderer Sajid a few days back. The accused Sajid nursed a grudge against Waseem. On the day of the incident, he along with his accomplices shot him dead and escaped from the scene. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Man found dead: A 30-year-old man was found dead in the Shafiqabad police jurisdiction on Thursday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict.

He might have died of an overdose of drugs, police suspected. Police have removed the body to morgue. accidents: Total 832 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Eight people were killed and 548 badly injured in the road accidents. The injured were removed to different hospitals.However, some 391 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were given first aid by the emergency medical teams.

suspended: Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar suspended two ticket collectors and one platform inspector due to negligence in their duties. Sufyan has ordered departmental inquiry against the suspended staff. He said negligence in duties and poor performance would not be tolerated.