National

June 1, 2018

Road accident

OKARA: A barber and his pupil were crushed to death by a truck near village Fareedkot on Thursday. Barber Irfan of Depalpur and his trainee Zaheer Ahmad were going on motorcycle at Kasur Road when a truck ran over them. Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to the THQ hospital. Wailings spread in the houses of both the dead men. Sadr Depalpur police station had registered a case.

