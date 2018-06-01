Road accident

OKARA: A barber and his pupil were crushed to death by a truck near village Fareedkot on Thursday. Barber Irfan of Depalpur and his trainee Zaheer Ahmad were going on motorcycle at Kasur Road when a truck ran over them. Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to the THQ hospital. Wailings spread in the houses of both the dead men. Sadr Depalpur police station had registered a case.