SHC directs ACE to conclude inquiry against PML-N senator

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s (ACE) investigating officer to conclude an inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr Raheela Magsi with regard to purchase of agricultural land and misuse of authority during her tenure as district nazima from 2002 to 2006.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by Dr Raheela against the inquiry being conducted by the ACE. She challenged the inquiry regarding the awarding of contract without fulfilment of codal formalities and misappropriation of millions in the procurement of furniture for the District Coordination Office Secretariat and district nazim offices.

Dr Raheela said she was being victimised by the Pakistan Peoples Party, following a visit by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders to her residence. The ACE had claimed that PML-N Senator Dr Raheela illegally acquired 274 acres of agricultural land in the names of her family members in Tando Allahyar during her tenure as district nazima.

The investigating officer of the ACE told the SHC that the inquiry against Dr Raheela for illegally purchasing 274 acres of agricultural land in her and her family members’ names was under way in which the petitioner had also participated in the inquiry’s proceedings and recorded her statement.

He said the record pertaining to the purchase of land was sent to the revenue department for verification, adding that the details of assets submitted by the petitioner to the additional district court at Hyderabad at the time of filing nomination papers are also to be verified.

The investigating officer said he has written to the regional election commissioner of Hyderabad to provide the record regarding the declaration of assets submitted by Dr Raheela at the time of the election, and their response is awaited. He sought one more month to conclude the inquiry.

Granting the investigating officer’s request, the SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar directed him to conclude the inquiry within a month and submit a compliance report on August 8.