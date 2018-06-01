Man beaten to death over personal dispute

A 54-year-old man was beaten to death by his neighbours over a personal dispute in Ayub Goth near Ali Masjid on Wednesday, said Sohrab Goth Police Station’s Ayub Goth Police Post In-charge Shaukat Awan on Thursday.

He said the sons of the victim shifted their father to Sindh Government Qatar Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Awan added that the police later took his body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a postmortem examination. On completion of legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family for burial.

Awant said the suspect was identified as Sikandar, son of Noor-ud-Din. He shared that the son of the deceased, Osama, and the neighbour’s son, Yaqoob, were involved in a brawl a year ago, but the issue was settled immediately.

He said Sikandar was passing by the neighbour’s house on Wednesday night when his sons Yaqoob and Yasir passed comments at him. Awan added that Sikandar responded to their comments as a result of which a heated debate started among them. The neighbour’s sons then started beating Sikandar until he became unconscious.

Awan said the police had arrested the neighbour, identified as Arsaan, while his sons managed to escape. He added that the family of the deceased told the police that they would come back to register a case after the burial.

Eight suspects held

In two joint raids with police in New Karachi and Mauripur, paramilitary Rangers arrested three suspects associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

The suspects were identified as Faheem alias Mamu, Haider alias Nauman alias Nomi and Muhammad Ismail alias Kaana Mail. They were said to be involved in incidents of robberies, street crimes and other henious crimes.

Rangers’ personnel conducted raids in Frere, Saddar and Boat Basin police limits and arrested three suspects involved in incidents of street crimes in the city. The suspects were identified as Hassan Khan, Shabbir Ahmed alias Lamba and Zahid Qureshi alias Shahid.

In separate raids in Darakhshan and Defence police precincts, paramilitary Rangers arrested two drug dealers, who were identified as Muhammad Iqbal alias Baala and Salman Iqbal alias Sallu. The paramilitary force claimed to have seized arms and ammunition from possession of the suspects, who were handed over to police for trial.