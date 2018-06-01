Ufone’s campaign draws attention

LAHORE: Ufone organised an event to highlight the work of two exceptional Pakistani individuals under their Ramazan campaign ‘Bano Achai ki Misaal’, a statement said on Thursday.

The gathering’s aim was to showcase the work of Farzana Shoaib, founder of Binte-Fatima Old Home and Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, founder of Akhuwat, giving bloggers and media representatives a chance to personally interact with these extraordinary people and hear their inspiring stories, it added.

Distressed by inequality in society, Dr Saqib had the vision of creating a poverty-free society built on the principles of compassion and equity.

A development practitioner, philanthropist, writer and a former officer in public service, Dr Saqib and a few of his friends got together to form Akhuwat, a non-profit organisation that has now become one of the world’s largest Islamic Microfinance Organisation.

Farzana Shoaib set up Bint-e-Fatima Old Home Trust, a shelter for women who are in need of caretakers, it added.