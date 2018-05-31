Call to help oppressed Kashmirs and Palestinians

Lahore: Harmain Al-Sharifain and Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa are the centres of Muslim unity. The elements hatching conspiracies to blemish the sanctity of the holy centres of Muslims are the enemies of Islam and Muslims.

This was said by religious scholars at “Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa Conference” held here on Wednesday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, Gujranwala chapter, at Jamia Masjid Zainab, Gujranwala.

The leadership of different religious organisations underlined that amidst prevailing challenges, the leadership of Muslim world would have to take realistic steps to rescue the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine.

The speakers underlined that people of Pakistan are united and committed along Pakistani forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism and extremism from Pakistan. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), chaired the conference.

The PUC leaders stated that the enemies of Islam and Muslims had been aiming at creating confrontation in Muslim world on account of sectarian differences, and they were fanning sectarian violence. For unity and stability of Pakistan, all the religious schools of thought and religious organisations are united for a stable, progressive and peaceful Pakistan, they added.

The religious leadership of Pakistan fully supports and endorses Operation Zarb-e-Azb, National Action Plan and Paigham-e-Pakistan draft with sole objective to eliminate the menace of extremism and terrorism from Pakistan, the speakers said.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi stated that the people of Pakistan were united and committed to support their Palestinian brethrens. Foreign interference in affairs of Muslim world is root cause for prevailing issues and confrontation in the Muslim countries, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, adding that militant organisations were being strengthened to play chaos with the Muslim countries.

The conference also adopted a resolution, which condemned killing of Sikh leader in Peshawar, stating that security should be provided to notable Ulema, clerics and non-Muslim leaders to avert such incidents in future.

It was also announced that “Ashra Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa” would be observed from Ramazan 20 to Ramazan 30. In this connection, main programme will be held on June 10 at Nasser Bagh, Lahore.