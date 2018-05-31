SSGC storm into Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup semis

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) stormed into the semi-finals of Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup Twenty20 as they overpowered Pakistan Customs by 58 runs under floodlights here at the Hussain Lawai Stadium late on Tuesday night.

The SSGC opener Muhammad Ahmed, who replaced the injured Shan Masood, played a sensational 31-ball knock of 58, hitting half a dozen sixes and a couple of fours to be adjudged Man of the Match.

Customs skipper Ali Zaidi’s decision to field backfired as SSGC launched an attack from the outset and amassed 182 for seven in 20 overs. After Ahmed had set the tone, the momentum was sustained by the experienced duo of Tariq Haroon (43 off 24 balls) and Saif Bangash (37 off 24 balls), who added 73 for fifth wicket in quick time to take the total past 150.

Hasan Mahmood (3-31), Yasir Hussain (2-24) and Waqas Qudrat (2-31) were the wicket-takers for Customs. Customs had a nightmarish start, losing openers Hafiz Asad Baig and Hasan Mahmood very early.

Ali Zaidi (33 off 27 balls) and Daniyal Ahsan (29 off 21 balls) revived their hopes but they were pegged back by the spin trio of Kashif Bhatti (2-21), Zafar Gohar (2-28) and Usama Mir (2-34).

The asking rate kept moving up with the fall of wickets at regular intervals and it was beyond the reach of late-order batsmen to change the complexion of the game. Customs finished with 124 for eight to be knocked out of the competition.