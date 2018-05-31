Traffic security plan for Yaum-e-Ali announced

The Karachi Traffic Police has issued traffic security guidelines for Yaum-e-Ali to be observed on June 6.

The spokesman for the Traffic Police said that a procession in connection with the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA), the main procession will be taken out from Nishtar Park to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar.

It will be mandatory to get stickers to be displayed on the windscreen of vehicles. The law enforcement agencies, the district administration (government vehicles), ambulances and media organisations will submit their applications for stickers from June 1 to June 3 at the office of the DIG Traffic (Traffic Security Branch), Police Headquarters, Garden, and Aga Khan-III Road, and will obtain stickers on June 5 between 2pm and 5pm.

Government organisations will provide a departmental request letter mentioning a list of vehicles. Media will provide their official letter with attested copies of Original Registration Book, valid CNIC of the owner, the driver's valid CNIC, the valid driving licence of the driver and two current photographs for obtaining stickers.

However, the vehicles of scouts, welfare organisations, Sabils, Nazar and Niaz- distributing persons will have to submit their application forms along with the following documents/articles at SRC Scouts Rabta Council Office (Karachi Open District) located at Numaish.

The stickers can be collected from the SRC office on June 5, 2018. The following documents (attested photo copies) must be provided for obtaining traffic entry passes for the procession (media, ambulance service, scouts, Nazar, Niaz etc).

No sticker will be issued without the provision of the following documents/articles: copies and Original Registration Book of the vehicle, valid National Identity Card of the vehicle owner, valid driving licence, valid CNIC and two current photographs of the driver, a letter of the owner/organiser.

To get the slickers for scouts organisations, welfare organizations, sabils, Nazar and Niaz- distributing vehicles etc., original CNIC, receipt of Scout Rabita Council and a letter pad of the organisation will be shown and a copy of the CNIC and the SRC original receipt will be deposited for collecting the sticker.

Similarly, law enforcement agencies, the district administration (government vehicles) ambulance and media organizations etc., officials will show the CNIC, departmental ID card, and a letter pad of the department and a copy of the CNIC and departmental ID card will be deposited for collecting the sticker.