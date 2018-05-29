Nasirul Mulk best choice for premiership: Salim Saifullah

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan has congratulated Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk on his selection as caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan and said that he is the best choice for this slot.

In a statement the former federal minister said that Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk will be the first prime minister from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the history of Pakistan. “Nasirul Mulk has vast experience of judiciary and poses all abilities to run the country and to lead the team which will be responsible for free and fair elections in the country,” he said.

“He is a man of dignity and honor and will raise the stature of the office. His role as a caretaker PM will be in favour of the country and the democratic process,” he added.