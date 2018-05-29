Natiya Mushaira today

Islamabad: Keeping its tradition, the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold the 'Natiya Mushaira' today (Tuesday) on its premises in connection with the holy month of Ramazan.

Intellectual and poet Iftikhar Arif will preside over the event, where noted poets from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas will recite poems praising Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Among them are Muhammad Izharul Haq, Dr Ehsan Akbar, Tauseef Tabassum, Ali Akbar Abbas, Najeeba Arif, Aziz Qureshi, Mehboob Zafar, Wafa Chishti, Shakeel Akhtar, Manzar Naqvi, Anjum Khaleeq, Rehman Hafeez, Khurshid Rabbani, Junaid Azar, Arif Farhad, Dr Mazhar Abbas, Tabassum Ikhlaq, Mazhar Shehzad, Shaida Chishti, Shahab Safdar, Farhat Abbas, Hassan Kazmi and Ilyas Babar Awan.

The PAL is tasked with preserving the country's heritage and promoting it by projecting it at various forums at home and abroad. It also looks after the welfare of the writers, poets and scholars by providing them with essential support and encouragement in Intellectuals pursuits.