‘Out of school children attracting donors attention’

Islamabad: National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Chairperson Razina Alam Khan said it was encouraging to observe that the issue of out of school children was now attracting the attention of planners, donors and the government.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she said the education ministry, provinces and civil society organizations ware now focusing more on bringing every child into the school. The chairperson further said that NCHD had been contributing significantly in introducing and popularising Enrolment Campaign in the country.

To a question, she said that out of school children was a big challenge but with the efforts of government, their ratio had been decreased. She said that present government in education sector provided many facilities and “We have set education standards first time in the history of country.”

“We had introduced modern curriculum from class one to five at par with international standards,” she elaborated. The Chairperson also lauded the role of private sector for promoting education through public-private partnership.

She informed that after 18th amendment, education had become provincial subject but the provinces refused to take responsibility of such students due to lack of capacity, adding that the federal government took their responsibility and work hard to protect future of such children.