Tue May 29, 2018
Business

May 29, 2018

OGDCL provides scholarships

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as part of its CSR initiatives for the education sector, launched Goodwill Ambassador Programme in the year 2017 and funded scholarships with Rs141 million at different public sector universities of the country, a statement said on Monday.

OGDCL approved second phase of the programme and earmarked an additional amount of Rs19 million to be paid to nine public sector universities for scholarship programme for graduate level education, it added. In this regard, a ceremony was held at IIU on May 25 for 25 students.

