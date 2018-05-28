SA recall veteran Du Plessis for England Tests

JOHANNESBURG: Veteran France-based hooker Bismarck du Plessis was recalled Saturday by new South Africa coach Johan ‘Rassie’ Erasmus for a three-Test series against England during June.

The 34-year-old will not be available for a one-off Test against Wales in Washington next Saturday because his club, Montpellier, are playing Castres in the French Top 14 final.Four other foreign-based players named are also set to miss the Wales match as it falls outside the Test window.

After meeting Wales, South Africa tackle England in Johannesburg (June 9), Bloemfontein (June 16) and Cape Town (June 23). Du Plessis is among four hookers in a 43-man squad that will be competing for the number two green and gold shirt after an injury sidelined first choice Malcolm Marx.

The others are Bongi Mbonambi, who understudied Marx last season, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Akker van der Merwe, one of 17 uncapped players named. Du Plessis, once rated the best hooker in the world, was discarded after South Africa finished third at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England.

“Bismarck brings valuable experience to the squad,” said SuperSport TV analyst and former Springboks lock Victor Matfield. “He has been having a fantastic season in France with Montpellier and his style of play is similar to that of Malcolm.”

Former Springbok flanker Erasmus said: “I know how important experience is at Test level, so we thought long and hard about which players to pull in from abroad.

Full-back Willie le Roux of Wasps, centre Francois Steyn of Montpellier, scrum-half Faf de Klerk of Sale Sharks and loose forward Duane Vermeulen of Toulon were the others to get the nod. Erasmus is preparing for his first internationals after succeeding largely unsuccessful Allister Coetzee this year.

South Africa barred the selection of foreign-based players with fewer than 30 caps last season, but Erasmus convinced officials to scrap the rule, permitting De Klerk to be picked.There are three Du Preez brothers -- fly-half Robert, flanker Jeau-Luc and number eight Daniel -- in the squad and their father, Robert, is a former Springbok scrum-half.