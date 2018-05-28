‘Wall of Kindness’ keeping up its tradition alive in Ramazan

Rawalpindi : During the month of Ramazan, the spirit of charity and philanthropy soars across the country. There are numerous organisations which subscribe to and facilitate this work but there is an increasing phenomenon of individuals coming together in a novel form of welfare activity to provide relief and succour to the less fortunate. One such manifestation of this activity is the ‘Wall of Kindness’ across Pakistan in all major cities. It is one way of providing clothes as well as items of use to the needy without damaging their self-esteem. These ‘Walls’ serve as designated areas almost throughout the year to provide a steady supply of clothes, but during Ramazan there is an upsurge in activity at these designated spaces, which extends to include provision of ‘Iftari’, food supplies and dry rations.

The idea behind the ‘Wall of Kindness’ took root in Iran a few years ago spread across to countries like India, China and Pakistan. Starting out as a designated spot with hooks and hangers on a wall, next to the words; “If you don’t need it, leave it”, the activity became perennial.

One such initiative was started four years ago on Tulsa Road, Lalazar, Rawalpindi, where it has continued since then with consistency and become a regular event for the residents of adjoining areas. Steered by Ms. Tahmeena Malik, President Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) IR Branch, the drive continues to gain momentum from the first of Ramazan till as long as the donations last. Driving past the road, from around 4 pm till 6:30 p.m. there is a stream of men, women and children waiting patiently in line to receive rations. Overseeing the process is a capable team of young volunteers and social workers who manage the “wall” to ensure an orderly process and an equitable distribution of rations. This year the process has been further stream-lined by using a system of tokens and identity checks to ensure there is no overlap of recipients and the donations go to those most deserving.

The initiative is sustained by contributions pouring in from passersby, as one of the young boys runs around with a donation box in hand, while a large amount is collected from philanthropic friends and community members who generously support the cause throughout the month. This wall and other initiatives like these give credence to our spirit of philanthropy and serve as encouraging reminders of continued and sustained generosity in our people.

While talking to ‘The News’, Tahmeena Malik said that Pakistan is one of the leading philanthropic nations in the world and in Ramazan our charities and donations for underprivileged doubles in size. We owe this to our needy society. Affluent people should join in to serve the noble cause for the benefit of our society, she added.