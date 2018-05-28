Heatwave to continue

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the city on Sunday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. On Sunday weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi division, Met officials said. Rainfall was reported at Murree, Mangla, Gujranwala and Jhelum.

Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Larkana where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore maximum temperature was 41°C, minimum was 28°C and humidity level was 21 per cent.