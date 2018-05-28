‘No dark horse in HEC’

Islamabad: Sustainability, development, environment, agriculture, climate change, all are phenomena related to education in general and higher education in particular. It is here that the appointments should exclusively be based on merit. But the way some minions of the government are allegedly moving to scuttle the appointment of the new Chairperson of the Higher Education Commission from outside the merit list are doing no service to this Islamic Republic.

The delay in appointment of the new higher education Czar despite the finalisation of recommendations by the search committee as per SOP is creating doubts among the stakeholders including Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA), candidates and faculty of public sector universities.

After the approval of Prime Minister of Pakistan, a 6-member search committee headed by Syed Babar Ali was notified by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The search committee was assigned to set the criteria, advertise the post, scrutinise the applications on the advertised criteria, shortlist candidates meeting the criteria, conduct interviews and propose a panel of eligible candidates for approval of the controlling authority.

After weeks of rigorous scrutiny, interviews and clearance from the anti-corruption authorities, four noted academicians made it to the final. A summary was sent to the Prime Minister by the Ministry for appointment of head of the Pakistan’s top regulator of the higher education. Dr Tariq Banuri, founder Executive Director of Sustainable Development Policy Institute, topped the list which also included Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, Dr Iqbal Chaudhry and Dr Anwar ul Hassan Gilani.

Former HEC Chairperson Dr Mukhtar Ahmad failed to make it to the list as he is facing an inquiry from the National Accountability Bureau and plagiarism charges. In total, more than 100 candidates applied for the post during selection process. As the Federal Government is completing its five years tenure this week and only three days are remaining but so far federal government reportedly not move an inch to process the case.

It is learnt that a federal Minister hailing from the same district as of the former HEC head is allegedly egging upon the Premier to reject the merit-based list and bring the tarnished candidate as a dark horse.

Talking to ‘The News’, Dr Kaleemullah, President FAPUASA, lamented over unnecessary delay by the Government in appointment of new HEC head. He demanded Prime Minister Abbasi for immediate appointment of HEC chairperson from the four recommended scholars. He opposed any dark horse in higher education sector. He advised to avoid the controversial candidates whose cases are already under NAB inquiry. He also demanded independent 4 years financial, administrative and academic audit of HEC.

A merit-based transparent appointment of new chief HEC in the light of recommendations of the search committee would be greatly help in brining positive change in higher education sector suffering a lot during last four years, said Dr Kaleemullah adding that the meeting of central executive committee of FAPUASA would be held on 29th instant in Lahore to deliberate over important issues being faced by higher education sector including delay in appointment of regular Chairperson HEC.