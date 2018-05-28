Steps to improve nursing, midwifery highlighted

LAHORE: The Punjab Public Health Agency (PPHA) arranged a policy roundtable on ‘Finalisation of Policy Recommendations for Nursing and Midwifery in Punjab’. This was the third dialogue under its Health Policy Roundtable Series. The Policy Roundtable was framed around the WHO Global Health Strategy 2030. The discussions highlighted existing challenges and the required policy interventions to strengthen the Nursing & Midwifery professions in the country.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Punjab, with a population of 110 million faces a critical deficit of qualified and skilled health workers, particularly nurses and midwives. The gaps widen as the population growth outpaces the development efforts. To address these widening gaps, the Punjab government has introduced multiple evidence-driven initiatives over the last few years. This included the highest increase ever in the sanctioned posts of nurses over the last two years i.e. 46% increase in sanctioned seats. Today Punjab has 14 Nursing Colleges, 55 Nursing Schools, 12 Public Health Nursing Schools, 3 midwifery schools and 19 community midwife training schools, producing 5125 nurses and lady health visitors every year.

A total of 64,846 nurses from Punjab are registered with the Pakistan Nursing Council. As per WHO Global HRH strategy there is a requirement of 4.45 doctors, nurses and midwives per 1000 population, which translates into need of another 314,697 nurses and midwives in Punjab. Unless rectified, at the current production rate of 5,125 nurses and midwives per year, this deficit will only widen over the years. Against the recommended 1:3 doctor nurse ratio, Punjab standards at 1 doctor for every 0.69 nurse.

The policy roundtable aimed at generating a discussion around optimising the utilisation of existing nursing workforce; meeting the critical nurses and midwives’ gaps in Punjab; and deliberating on policy various policy options, their merits and demerits. Conclusive directions were put forth as policy directives for the next five years.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO PPHA Dr Shabnum Sarfraz said policy recommendations suggested by the participants will guide the development of Punjab HRH Strategic Framework that would define priority actions areas related to nursing education, and their engagement in service delivery. The senior nursing faculty appreciated the recent government endeavours in improving nursing strength in public sector hospitals.

The key challenges highlighted by the participants were the weakness of service structure, gaps in education planning and optimization of available workforce. Introduction of shorter modules for specializations were suggested.

It was also recommended that a bachelors’ programme for midwifery and a cadre for public health nurses be introduced, considering the unique health needs of the province. The need to create specialty programmes was emphasised by the DG nursing and Controller Nursing Examinations. The participants also suggested opening of a nursing college with each medical college. Everyone strongly endorsed the need to optimise both the production and utilisation of nursing and midwifery workforce in Punjab, and increase the creation of new seats in nursing colleges by 100pc, as well as increase in sanctioned seats by 100pc. With respect to the recent nursing council notification, the participants agreed that further deliberations are required on phasing out of diploma programme and developing public health nurses or other specialties.

The roundtable was attended by Director General Nursing, Nursing Examination Controller, President Midwifery Association of Pakistan, Principal University of Health Sciences Nursing College, Principal Children’s Hospital and Institute of Child Health, Saida Waheed FMH College of Nursing, and other senior nursing faculty of public and private sector universities and hospitals, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, and subject matter experts. About Punjab Public Health Agency – PPHA has been established by the government to serve as the main source of technical and scientific expertise on public health matters.

It is expected to be an enabling force for the public’s health and serve as the focal point for public health commitments, interventions, and activities, provincially, nationally and internationally. PPHA envisages being an institution of excellence for the advancement of public health recognised for disease prevention and control through generation and utilisation of knowledge.