Two motorway projects to be opened today

ISLAMABAD: Two important projects of National Highway Authority (NHA) will be inaugurated on Monday (today) including Sharqpur-Rajana Section of Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) and Gojra-Toba Tek Singh Section of Faisalabad-Multan Motorway (M-4). The Sharqpur-Rajana Section of Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway will reduce the traffic congestion drastically, particularly the heavy traffic on GT Road (N-5) and will also attract maximum passenger and cargo movements, according to a statement issued here on Sunday. Total length of Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway is 230-km with construction cost of Rs148 billion. Similarly, Gojra-Toba Tek Singh Section is part of Faisalabad-Multan Motorway. Two other sections of the Motorway Faisalabad-Gojra (58-km) and Khanewal-Multan (56-km) have already been completed and opened to traffic.