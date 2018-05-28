Blistering heatwave continues to grip country

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department office Sunday warned that scorching heat continues to bake the entire country. The meteorologists predict that the heatwave will last for another couple of days as there are no imminent signs of rain.

On Saturday, Lahore and Faisalabad reel under 41°C at 12 noon while Multan’s temperature soared up to 40°C. Several parts of Sindh, including Karachi, were also hit by hot and dry weather that will likely take the mercury to 40-42°C. The level of humidity in the air is expected to stay between 25-40 percent.

Met Office director Abdur Rasheed said another heatwave can pave its way to Karachi on Monday or Tuesday. Experts have advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary outgoing into the sun and to keep their head wet. As per synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

The weather forecast suggests mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, dust-storm/gusty winds with light rain-thunderstorm may occur at a few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.