BD retain Walsh as coach for Afghanistan series

DHAKA: Bangladesh have retained interim coach Courtney Walsh to oversee the national side in next month’s Twenty20 international series against Afghanistan, the cricket board said Sunday.
Bangladesh have been without a head coach since Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down in October after three years at the helm.Walsh has been called on before, leading Bangladesh to the finals of a T20 tri-nations series in Sri Lanka in March which they narrowly lost to India.
Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for the three-match T20 series in the Indian city of Dehradun from June 3 to 7.The Bangladesh Cricket Board recently appointed former South African batsman and coach Gary Kirsten as a consultant to find a coach before a tour of the West Indies starting in July.Bangladesh depart for India on Monday (today).
