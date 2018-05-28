A historic step

The merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be remembered as a significant achievement of the present government. It is worth mentioning that the Fata bill saw many ups and downs before finally seeing the light of the day. With the merger of Fata with KP, another legacy of colonial rule ceases to exist. Now the people of Fata will enjoy the same constitutional rights as are being enjoyed by the rest of Pakistanis.

Every Pakistani aspires that all political parties must set their internal differences aside and show unity to resolve all those longstanding issues that are considered stumbling blocks in the way of the country’s progress. We can only hope that the amendment will go a long way in bringing peace, prosperity and stability to Fata, which was devastated by a decade-long armed conflict.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali