Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

A historic step

The merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be remembered as a significant achievement of the present government. It is worth mentioning that the Fata bill saw many ups and downs before finally seeing the light of the day. With the merger of Fata with KP, another legacy of colonial rule ceases to exist. Now the people of Fata will enjoy the same constitutional rights as are being enjoyed by the rest of Pakistanis.

Every Pakistani aspires that all political parties must set their internal differences aside and show unity to resolve all those longstanding issues that are considered stumbling blocks in the way of the country’s progress. We can only hope that the amendment will go a long way in bringing peace, prosperity and stability to Fata, which was devastated by a decade-long armed conflict.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar