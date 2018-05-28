Neglected Sindh

While some people claim that in terms of infrastructure, Sukkur is like Karachi. However, this isn’t the truth. The city’s infrastructure is in a deplorable state. A majority of roads in Sukkur have potholes, which make it difficult for commuters to enjoy a smooth ride. Stagnant water on roads adds to their misery.

A few weeks back, Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah said that the PPP-led Sindh government has initiated development projects across the province. But all these claims are nothing more than political rhetoric.

Naveed Ahmed

Naudero

This refers to the news report ‘Eight more infants die of malnutrition and viral infections in Mithi’ (May 26). A few PPP leaders from Sindh recently claimed that massive development has taken place in the province during the last 10 years. They also invited the critics to visit Sindh and see the progress that has taken place. It was also said that Sindh is ahead of other provinces on the basis of economic improvements.

However, the aforementioned news report suggests that the highest rates of infant deaths, malnutrition, stunted growth in children, contaminated water, uncontrollable diseases, illiteracy, ignorance, unemployment and poverty have been recorded from Sindh. The rich have become richer while the poor have become poorer. Can this be considered an achievement by the government in Sindh?

Huma Arif

Karachi

The challenges faced by the healthcare system in Sindh call for the undivided attention of the authorities. In May alone, at least 30 children have died in Thar of malnutrition.

Residents of the area do not even have access to basic healthcare. The relevant authorities can’t turn a blind eye to this issue for long. Efforts must be taken to resolve this crisis.

Meher un Nisa Ashrif

Turbat